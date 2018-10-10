More Ebola cases emerge in DRC

As new Ebola virus cases continue to emerge in the Democratic Republic of Congo, experts say that cases recorded in the city of Beni will soon surpass the total in Mblanka; which is the first designated epicenter of the outbreak in North Kivu. Health officials are planning to expand the number of beds at the Beni Ebola Treatment Centre to 60 beds from 16. Niniola Soleye, Managing Director at the Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh Health Trust joins CNBC Africa to discuss this development....