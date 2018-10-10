Portfolio Watch EP 20: Emerging countries under pressure

The US economy having been on the recovery for the last decade is seeing very low unemployment and core inflation at 2 per cent despite the constant threat of trade battles. Emerging markets has seen some respite after steep interest hikes and spending cuts by Turkey and Argentina. Solid global growth leaves the South African economy and President Ramaphosa under pressure to remove mining and land reform uncertainty to reignite growth. CNBC Africa’s Gugulethu Mfuphi is joined by Andrew Dittberner Chief Investment Officer: Private Client Securities, Old Mutual Wealth and Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities to discuss this in more detail.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/portfolio-watch/...