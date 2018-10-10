Rating SA’s new finmin Tito Mboweni

Overnight South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the country’s ninth finance minister - Tito Mboweni, the man who retired as the first black Reserve Bank governor in 2009. In two weeks he will deliver his first mid-term budget and the day after the country will host an investment summit where it hopes to get over 1000 delegates interested in investing. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss these issues further are Trudi Makhaya, Cyril Ramaphosa's economic adviser, James Turp, Head of Fixed Income at ABSA Asset Management and Sean Gossel, Senior Finance Lecturer, UCT, Graduate School of Business. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...