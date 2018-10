Fikile Mbalula on Nhlanlha Nene’s resignation, Zondo Commission

One of the leading lights of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has called on the press to leave the country’s finance minister alone. Speaking at the Luthuli House Party headquarters in downtown Johannesburg NEC member Fikile Mbalula made the statement as he was questioned whether the acceptance of finance minister Nhlanlha Nene’s resignation this week was decisive.