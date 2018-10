PR guru speaks on the business of public relations

He was named among 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs in Africa by Forbes in 2014. Seven years since the inception of his PR firm Ditshego Media, his business has continued to grow in leaps and bounds. A few days ago, he announced expansion into the Rwandan market. Tebogo Ditshego, CEO of Ditshego Media joins CNBC Africa to talk more on the business of public relations.