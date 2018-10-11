Home Videos Terry Motau on how VBS Bank was lootedTerry Motau on how VBS Bank was lootedForensic investigator, Advocate Terry Motau, the author of The Great Bank Heist joins CNBC Africa to talk the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank and the looting there.By CNBC Africa - October 11, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosDealing with the disastrous impact of climate change in Africa VideosPSG Konsult sees an increase in H1 headline earnings VideosPR guru speaks on the business of public relations VideosStart-ups & innovators pitch their business ideas at Youth Connect Africa Summit VideosRwanda CMA steps up public awareness effort VideosTracking developments in Nigeria’s insurance sector VideosBuhari signs executive order against money laundering VideosSA’s aviation sector outlook VideosBuilding the Lancaster experience in Africa VideosWhat is the Lancaster University edge? VideosInvesting in Africa’s education sector VideosProviding quality education through collaboration VideosNigeria 2019 elections: Impact on property prices VideosFikile Mbalula on Nhlanlha Nene’s resignation, Zondo Commission VideosRoad to Nigeria 2019 elections: The choice for running mates VideosNo, China is not taking over Zambia’s national assets – Emmanuel Mwamba VideosAre electric vehicles the answer to SA’s high fuel prices? VideosJSE plummets in global market sell-off VideosEquites’ CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan on what’s behind company’s strong results VideosSanlam increases stake in Morocco-based SAHAM FinancesAdvertisementAdvertisement