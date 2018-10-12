Africa Investment Forum aims to attract billions into the continent

For global and Africa-based companies looking to access new growth markets, Africa offers exciting opportunities to build large, profitable businesses. Its population is young, fast-growing, and increasingly urbanized—while rapid technology adoption makes the continent a fertile arena for innovation. But Africa’s business environment remains poorly understood and known to many executives in the West only by its reputation for complexity, conflict, and corruption. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this further and how the upcoming Africa Investment Forum will aim to change this is Acha Leke, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company.