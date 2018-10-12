Capital Connection EP22: Mineral beneficiation & Is SA finance portfolio a poisoned chalice?

In this episode of Capital Connection CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters is joined by a panel including Matt Purkis, steering member from the South Africa Organic Sector and in Kigali Frank Butera, executive secretary from the Rwandan Mining Association to discuss beneficiation in mining and agriculture. And then look on whether the post of South Africa's minister of finance is a poisoned chalice with chief economist from Nedbank, Dennis Dykes.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...