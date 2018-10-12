Capital Connection EP23: Nene’s fall from grace, Kigali Youth Summit & resource curse facing Africa

In this episode Capital Connection speak to Ian Cruickshanks, chief economist from the Institute for Race Relations about Nene’s fall from grace and Tito Mboweni’s take over as the new finance minister and the we cross to Kigali to find out the latest developments with the Youth Summit underway and the issue of how to curb unemployment across Africa. We also have a panel discussion on the resource curse facing Africa with independent financial analyst Isaac Nkusi in Kigali and in Lagos CEO of CFG Advisory firm, Tilewa Adebajo....