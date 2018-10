Farming app Khula wins best agriculture solution at the MTN Business Awards

Last night was the MTN Business Awards and there was huge uproar on stage as the announcement of best app of the year award went to Khula Agriculture Technology. Khula is an app designed for emerging farmers to connect them directly to the formal market place. Matthew Piper and Karidas Tshintsholo, founders of this budding technology join CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...