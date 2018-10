IMF releases regional economic outlook

The International Monetary Fund has released the latest regional economic outlook for Sub Saharan Africa noting that growth is expected to increase from 2.7 per cent in 2017 to 3.1 per cent in 2018 on the back of higher commodity prices. CNBC Africa spoke to the IMF's Director for the African Department, Abebe Selassie to unpack the findings.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...