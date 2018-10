Mitigating the impact of climate change in Africa

It is crucial to enhance coherence of efforts to improve climate change, sustainable development goals and disaster risk reduction to ensure resilient and sustainable development in the Africa and Arab Regions. So says Amjad Abbashar, Chief of the Regional Office for Africa, UNISDR. CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers caught up with him at this week’s Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction, in Tunisia. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...