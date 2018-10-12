Rwanda’s Mushikiwabo wins top Francophonie job

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Louise Mushikiwabo was on Friday unanimously elected the 4th Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) during the Summit in Yerevan, Armenia. Mushikiwabo’s victory is expected to win Rwanda great influence at the global level. Amb Olivier Nduhungirehe, Rwanda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and East African Community joins CNBC Africa for more.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...