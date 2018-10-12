Home Videos Why is inequality rising? | CNBC ExplainsWhy is inequality rising? | CNBC ExplainsThe gap between the rich and the poor is rising in nearly every region of the world. CNBC’s Xin En Lee explores why inequality is growing.-----S...By CNBC - October 12, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosWhat’s holding back African investment growth? VideosMaking the case for nuclear energy in South Africa VideosWill South Africa be spared a ratings downgrade? VideosTiger Brands meat products back on the shelves VideosDo Africa’s youth lack practical skills? VideosHow African countries can rise up the human capital index VideosMUA enters Rwanda insurance market VideosCapital Connection EP23: Nene’s fall from grace, Kigali Youth Summit & resource curse facing Africa VideosCapital Connection EP22: Mineral beneficiation & Is SA finance portfolio a poisoned chalice? VideosMindSpace TV: Hosts Nkazi Sokhulu CEO Yalu & Sibusiso Ngwenya Founder Skinny SBU Socks VideosStrides in gender diversity in the African work place VideosIMF releases regional economic outlook VideosUnderstanding Nigeria’s petrol price & subsidy dynamics VideosNigeria’s human capital development investments VideosTerry Motau on how VBS Bank was looted VideosDealing with the disastrous impact of climate change in Africa VideosPSG Konsult sees an increase in H1 headline earnings VideosPR guru speaks on the business of public relations VideosStart-ups & innovators pitch their business ideas at Youth Connect Africa Summit VideosRwanda CMA steps up public awareness effortAdvertisementAdvertisement