Will South Africa be spared a ratings downgrade?

South African’s are eagerly awaiting the announcement of our economic performance ratings from Moody's Investors Service. The rating agency is expected to give a decision on the credit rating following the appointment of new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the impending announcement is Craig Pheiffer, Chief Investment Strategist at Absa. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...