Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction pledge cooperation on efforts to address natural disasters

The first joint Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction was held in Tunis, Tunisia last week. Among the many outcomes of the conference was a commitment from the two regions to work together to encourage the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015 to 2030. CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers spoke to Mami Mizutori, Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, UNISDR.