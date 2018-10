Balwin reports strong FY revenue growth

Balwin Properties has released its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2018 and the numbers are promising. Revenue is up by 33 per cent to R1.19 billion. Profit for the year is reported at R178 million, up by 8 per cent. The large-scale properties developer says demand was high and costs were low. Balwin CEO, Steve Brooke, joins CNBC Africa for more.