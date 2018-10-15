Nigeria imposes travel ban on suspected looters

Fifty high profile Nigerians have been restricted from travelling abroad as the Federal government of Nigeria is seeking to implement Executive Order six, which was recently upheld by a Federal High Court in Abuja. This comes as the International Monetary Fund advised Nigeria to drive growth in domestic revenues through non-oil sources. For more on this discussion CNBC Africa is joined by Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and Head of Tax Regulation at PWC Nigeria.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...