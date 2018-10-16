Phumzile Langeno gives update on president Ramaphosa’s investment drive

On the coast of South Africa in Kwazulu-Natal, government and trade industry players met for an investment summit. The city revealed that it has $19 billion worth of investment projects up its pipeline, which translates into hundreds of thousands of potential jobs. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters spoke to Presidential Envoy for Investment's Phumzile Langeno about how government’s national investment drive is going. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...