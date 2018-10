Floods threaten Nigeria’s rice output

Nigeria's Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh says the country plans to stop the importation of rice by 2020 and become a net exporter of the crop. But flooding across the country poses a threat to this tall ambition. Richard Ogundele, Founder and CEO of JMSF Agribusiness Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.