Home Videos Journey Through India: Mumbai | CNBC InternationalJourney Through India: Mumbai | CNBC InternationalFrantic but functional, Mumbai is India’s economic powerhouse. Located on the country's west coast, it's home to about 21 million people living in t...By CNBC - October 17, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosJOOX partners with DSTV to introduce music streaming experience VideosIs Ethiopia East Africa’s emerging giant VideosRwanda issues refugees with international passports VideosAssessing Nigeria’s global competitiveness VideosReviewing Nigeria’s primary market auction VideosFood prices push up Nigeria’s inflation VideosWhat to expect from Nigeria’s forex markets this week VideosNigeria’s fixed income & forex markets outlook VideosCBN calls for bids for 2nd Yuan auction VideosWhat to expect from the fixed income & forex markets VideosAnalysing Nigeria’s MPC meeting outcomes VideosAnalysing MTN Nigeria & CBN issue VideosReviewing activities at the FMDQ securities markets VideosS&P reacts to Tito Mboweni’s appointment as finmin VideosHow Africa fairs in the global tech and digital transformation landscape VideosNigeria ranked 115th most competitive economy in the world VideosDischem CEO Ivan Saltzman on growing market share, dealing with labour unrest VideosSouth Africa drops five places in WEF’s global competitiveness index VideosHow your posture impacts workplace ergonomics VideosPick n Pay celebrates 50 years on the JSELEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement