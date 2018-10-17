Home Videos Pick n Pay celebrates 50 years on the JSEPick n Pay celebrates 50 years on the JSEPick n Pay celebrates 50 years of being listed on the JSE. CNBC reporter, Anazi Zote attended the event and filed this report.By CNBC Africa - October 17, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosS&P reacts to Tito Mboweni’s appointment as finmin VideosHow Africa fairs in the global tech and digital transformation landscape VideosNigeria moves up 10 ranks in Global Competitiveness Report VideosDischem CEO Ivan Saltzman on growing market share, dealing with labour unrest VideosSouth Africa drops five places in WEF’s global competitiveness index VideosHow your posture impacts workplace ergonomics VideosPortfolio Watch EP 21: Trade wars: How vulnerable are emerging markets? VideosRwanda secures $269mn loan to improve electricity supply VideosWhat we learnt from Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction – Eswatini Delegate VideosPick n Pay’s massive cuts boosts earnings VideosFloods threaten Nigeria’s rice output VideosEFF leaders plead innocence in VBS Bank looting VideosUK’s iron man defies gravity in Africa for first time VideosKumba invests heavily on women, youth to drive growth VideosNigeria’s economic outlook VideosCelebrating World Food Day VideosEFF Leader Julius Malema speaks on VBS scandal, Floyd Shivambu allegations VideosNigeria’s inflation rate rises again VideosJet pack inventor blows off his own steam in SA flying demonstration VideosPhumzile Langeno gives update on president Ramaphosa’s investment driveLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement