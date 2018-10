What we learnt from Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction – Eswatini Delegate

At the end of the 5-day UNISDR Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction, CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo Mashiqana caught up with Khangeziwe Mabuza, Principal Secretary in the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office of the Kingdom of Eswatini. She elaborated on the common issues between the two regions in terms of types of natural disasters and how they can share best practices in disaster risk reduction.