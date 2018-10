Nigerian senate approves $2.8bn Eurobond

The Nigerian Senate has approved the issuance of 2.8 billion dollars from the International Capital Market to partly finance the country's 2018 budget and 82.5 million dollars to refinance the balance of 500 million dollars matured Eurobond. Egie Akpata, Director at Union Capital Markets joins CNBC Africa to discuss this development.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...