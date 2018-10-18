Home TV Shows Open Exchange West Africa What is the potential for retail development in Nigeria?
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development notes that West Africa recorded a 17 percent decline in Foreign Direct Investment in the first half of the year, But how does this affect the potential for retail development in the region's most populous country? Jan Van Zyl, Country Head for Novare Equity Partners joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.