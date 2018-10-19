Africa-Arab Platform focuses on disaster planning and preparedness

In the last few months, extreme weather events have occurred globally, and also in Tunisia, the host country of the Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction, under way in Tunis. CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers caught up with Qamrul Chowdhury, Lead Climate Negotiator for the Group of Least Developed Countries, UN, to discuss urgent action that has to be taken now, and the need for collaboration with communities on the ground to plan for potential disasters....