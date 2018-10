How Rwandan start-ups plan to contribute to 1.5mn jobs target

In a rush to achieve the government's seven-year programme target to create 1.5 million off-farm jobs by 2024. Rwandan start-up BAG Innovation hopes to empower university students in the country to produce sustainable solutions for local and international markets. For more CNBC Africa is joined by Yussouf Ntwali, Head of Operations at Bag Innovation.