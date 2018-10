KRA’s Mohamed Omar speaks on expanding Kenya’s tax base

Kenyan government aims to create 1.3 million manufacturing jobs by 2022 and achieve universal health coverage for every citizen, among other targets set forth under the Big 4 agenda. To drive this ambition, the country seeks to leverage emerging taxation practices to expand its tax base. For more CNBC Africa is joined by Dr. Mohamed Omar, Commissioner for Strategy, Innovation & Risk Management at Kenya Revenue Authority.