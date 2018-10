Unpacking the political fallout from Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance

A story that will chill the blood of anyone that respects human rights. Every year more and more journalists are killed by authorities than die covering war. The disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul-Turkey has led to a diplomatic stand-off over people’s right to know. Anthon Harber, Caxton professor of Journalism at Wits University joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...