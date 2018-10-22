Capital Connection: Is Zambia economy under stress, Zimbabwe’s rising inflation & VBS scandal

In this Capital Connection we discuss popular discontent rapidly rising in Zambia against the government and Chinese investments; Zimbabwe’s rising inflation and economic despair and the VBS scandal in South Africa. For more on these issues CNBC Africa is joined by International Trade Expert, Trevor Simumba, on why Zambia’s economy is under stress, and to talk on Zimbabwe we joined by Political Analyst, Athan Tashobya and Mia Swart, Professor & Research Director for the democracy and governance unit at the Human Sciences Research Council.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...