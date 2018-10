Focus on cases of kidnappings in Tanzania

Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji, who was kidnapped a week ago in Tanzania's economic capital Dar es Salam, is back home unharmed. But despite his safe return, civil society organizations in that country are calling on the government to secure citizens regardless of their status in society. CNBC Africa spoke with Anna Henga, Executive Director of Tanzania’s Legal and Human Rights Centre on this and more.