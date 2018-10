Integrated West African Monetary Zone set to launch in 2019

The West African Monetary Institute plans to launch the West Africa Monetary Zone in the second quarter of 2019. The move will see Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Liberia and Guinea accept currencies from one another as part of the integration of the payment system. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa to discuss the issue.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...