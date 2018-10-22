Intelsat, AMN partner to connect ultra-rural sub-Saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa has been described as the world’s fastest growing mobile region in the recent years with smartphone connections expected to double over the next two years to nearly 200 million. Intelsat just last week announced a strategic investment in Africa Mobile Networks to accelerate the adoption of mobile connectivity in the region and close the digital divide. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the investment is Hans Geldenhuys, Managing Sales Director at Intelsat Africa.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...