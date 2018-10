Ampersand’s electric motorbikes hit Kigali moto-taxi industry

After three years of research and analysis across Africa, Ampersand has entered the Kigali mototaxi industry with first ever electric vehicles. These motorbikes are expected to save tonnes for the drivers and curb serious amounts of pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. For more on this CNBC Africa is joined by Josh Whale, Co-Founder at Ampersand.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...