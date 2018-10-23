Capital Connection: SA arms firm & Saudi Arabia partnership, conservation tourism in Africa

In this Capital Connection episode we discuss South African arms company Denel’s potential partnership with Saudi Arabia with Political Analyst Mothlabane Modupi. In our panel discussion we look at whether conservation is needed in Africa in order to sustain tourism joined by Charles Karangwa, in Kigali, Technical Advisor for the International Union for Conservation of Nature for forests, landscapes and Livelihoods programme in Eastern and Southern Africa, in Lagos Environmentalist Desmond Majekodunmi, and in Cape Town Ian Little, Senior Manager for the Endangered Wildlife Trust. And on our weekly feature “Commodity Corner” we talk to Edward George, the country head at Ecobank (UK) about how West African countries can work together to set a “floor price” for cocoa, to protect the livelihood of farmers.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/capital-connection/...