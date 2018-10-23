Home Videos Grindrod acquires Nova GroupGrindrod acquires Nova GroupCNBC Africa is joined by Andrew Waller, Grindrod's CEO to discuss its Maputo partnership and acquisition of Nova Group from Pescanova, which was established in the sixties to deliver support services to the maritime industry.By CNBC Africa - October 23, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosMayor Herman Mashaba on how the city of Joburg is attracting investors VideosEffective tax collection key to Africa’s economic growth VideosAmpersand’s electric motorbikes hit Kigali moto-taxi industry VideosUnderstanding Ghana’s rebased GDP VideosTop investment opportunities in Nigeria VideosCapital Connection: SA arms firm & Saudi Arabia partnership, conservation tourism in Africa VideosHow smarter Africa cities can be built with virtualised design VideosLonmin undertakes $200mn refinancing VideosTransnet board gets rid of CEO Siyabong Gama VideosLand grabs, drought weigh on Calgro M3’s earnings VideosFocus on cases of kidnappings in Tanzania VideosRwanda’s Agaciro Development Fund now full member of IFSWF VideosOctodec’s Jeffrey Wapnick on how to look at the numbers VideosNSE’s Oscar Onyema on how collaboration can boost capital markets VideosIntegrated West African Monetary Zone set to launch in 2019 VideosShining the spotlight on women in SA’s property space VideosWhat SA banks look for before approving your loan application VideosThe importance of brand evolution in a business VideosIntelsat, AMN partner to connect ultra-rural sub-Saharan Africa VideosTrends, opportunities in South Sudan’s oil and gas industryAdvertisementAdvertisement