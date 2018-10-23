Osinbajo surprised by the level of corruption in government

Representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the Nigerian Economic Summit, Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo says his greatest surprise in office was grand corruption, he also noted that by diverting government revenues to private use, resources are not available to be invested in the manner that they are planned to benefit the majority of people. This year’s summit focuses on moving Nigeria from poverty to prosperity as it strives to make governance and institutions work.