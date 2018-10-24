Home Videos Investors’ expectations ahead of Nigeria bond auctionInvestors’ expectations ahead of Nigeria bond auctionAhead of today's bond auction, Ifueko Oduekun, Head Treasury at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss investor’s expectation.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...By CNBC Africa - October 24, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosPam Golding named SA’s best estate agency VideosLong4Life recovers from previous year’s loss, reports H1 trading profit at R178mn VideosReunert celebrates 70th listing anniversary on the JSE VideosUK residential property market ripe for investment, says Seven Capital’s Johnny Conran VideosAegis Trust launches Ubumuntu campaign to celebrate champions of humanity VideosUnderstanding cybercrime regulation in Nigeria VideosScant data protection in Africa leaves internet users exposed VideosRwanda’s new trade and industry minister shares her priorities VideosPortfolio Watch EP 22: How businesses can navigate through turbulent times VideosWhat’s affecting oil prices? VideosFinance Minister Zainab Ahmed speaks about Nigeria’s debt strategy VideosGauteng’s Barbara Creecy on strengthening SA –Italy trade ties VideosExpectations for policy change ahead of finmin Mboweni’s MTBPS address VideosStefano Manservisi on boosting European investment in Africa VideosSacked Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama goes to court VideosGlobal investment opportunities for local investors VideosSIM swap fraud is now global threat – Myriad Connect VideosThis App can help you save your petrol money, here’s how VideosAhead of Nigeria’s bond auction: What to expect VideosOff-grid alternatives could create a $10bn per year market in NigeriaAdvertisementAdvertisement