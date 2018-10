Pam Golding named SA’s best estate agency

For the 11th year Pam Golding Properties has been recognised as South Africa’s ‘Best Estate Agency South Africa” (over 20 offices) in the globally-renowned International Property Awards (IPA) held in Dubai recently, which celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. CEO Dr. Andrew Golding joins CNBC Africa for more.