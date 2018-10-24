Portfolio Watch EP 22: How businesses can navigate through turbulent times

The last five years has seen the JSE move sideways, playing catch-up to inflation, which left investors feeling poorer. Times of volatility should be seen as times of opportunity. We are quick to forget that a mere 10 months ago markets were down but have since bounced back to slightly better levels. We should try not over react to volatility but rather stay patient and ride the wave. For a discussion on remaining resilient in turbulent times CNBC Africa's Gugulethu Mfuphi is joined by Andrew Dittberner, Chief Investment Officer: Private Client Securities, Old Mutual Wealth and Gary Booysen, Director & Portfolio Manager, Rand Swiss.