Scant data protection in Africa leaves internet users exposed

According to London-based rights group Article 19 more than half of Africa’s 54 countries have no data protection or privacy laws, and, of the 14 countries that do, nine have no regulators to enforce them. Joining CNBC Africa for more on this is Dennis Naidoo, Director, Professional Services – Hitachi Vantara.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...