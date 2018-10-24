Home Videos This is how Bali is fighting plastic pollution | CNBC ReportsThis is how Bali is fighting plastic pollution | CNBC ReportsCan we say bye-bye to plastic bags? Melati Wijsen is just 17 years old but she's been trying to do just that in Bali, Indonesia for the last five year...By CNBC - October 24, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosMarkets react to finmin Mboweni’s #MTBS VideosHas S.A’s business community concerns been addressed by Mboweni’s #MTBS? VideosABSIP President Sibongiseni Mbatha on why legislation is needed to transform fund management VideosBig expectations ahead of Tito Mboweni’s #MTBS VideosSA Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his first medium term budget speech VideosImportance of the Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction summit VideosPam Golding named SA’s best estate agency VideosInvestors’ expectations ahead of Nigeria bond auction VideosWhy Long4Life isn’t paying dividends yet VideosReunert celebrates 70th listing anniversary on the JSE VideosUK residential property market ripe for investment, says Seven Capital’s Johnny Conran VideosAegis Trust launches Ubumuntu campaign to celebrate champions of humanity VideosUnderstanding cybercrime regulation in Nigeria VideosScant data protection in Africa leaves internet users exposed VideosRwanda’s new trade and industry minister shares her priorities VideosPortfolio Watch EP 22: How businesses can navigate through turbulent times VideosWhat’s affecting oil prices? VideosFinance Minister Zainab Ahmed speaks about Nigeria’s debt strategy VideosGauteng’s Barbara Creecy on strengthening SA –Italy trade ties VideosExpectations for policy change ahead of finmin Mboweni’s MTBPS addressAdvertisementAdvertisement