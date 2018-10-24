UK residential property market ripe for investment, says Seven Capital’s Johnny Conran

The UK residential property market is ripe with opportunities for local investors wanting to diversify their portfolio. That’s despite the economic uncertainty around Brexit and the future of the UK outside of the Eurozone trading block. That is according to Johnny Conran, Director of Seven Capital Investments. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters caught up with him at the Global Investment Conference taking place in Sandton this week.