#MTBS 2018: Finmin Mboweni scraps VAT on sanitary pads

Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, has announced a huge relief a lot of civil organisations have been seeking from sanitary pads. The MTBPS revealed that sanitary pads will now be zero vat rated and also will be made freely available to all girl learners at schools. Sibabalwe Gcilitshana, researchers at Equal Education joins CNBC Africa for more.