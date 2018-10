UK lifts RDI REIT’s rental income

Retail and commercial-focused property firm RDI REIT has announced a 2.1 per cent rise in net rental income for this financial year. Net rental income also went up 7.7 per cent to £100 million, while Occupancy at their Johannesburg investment trust dropped slightly to 97.1 per cent. Stephen Oakenfull, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RDI REIT joins CNBC Africa for more.