Bull Run over? What should investors be doing now?

This week billions of dollars were vaporised from global markets in the worst sell off in years. Wall Street erased its 2018 gains while the tech heavy NASDAQ torpedoed by the most in eight years. The haemorrhaging in stocks spread to markets in Asia, Europe and Africa. So where are markets headed next? And what should you be doing with your money? CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters investigates.