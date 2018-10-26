IFC Debate: How digital finance is changing the nature of African economies

Digital Finance and the Democratisation of the African Economy is the topic of this panel discussion at the Partnership for Financial Inclusion 2018 Knowledge Event held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania this month. Panellists discuss how digital finance is changing the nature of African economies by expanding financial inclusion to low-income individuals, small-scale entrepreneurs and rural communities. They also address technological innovation and the effects digital financial services are having on individuals, the financial and real sectors as well as overall economic development, with an eye to what to expect in the future. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...