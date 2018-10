Impact of Ghana’s GDP rebasing exercise on economy

Renaissance Capital says Ghana's GDP rebasing exercise exposes some underlying weakness in the West African country's economy. Ghana changed its base year from 2006 to 2013 in its rebasing exercise, a move that led to a 25 per cent expansion of the GDP to 52 billion dollars, making Ghana the 6th largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa. Yvonne Mhango, Director and sub-Saharan Economist at Renaissance Capital joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.