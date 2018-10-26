Importance of the Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction summit

The first joint UNISDR Africa-Arab Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction was held in Tunisia last week, with the government of Tunisia joining forces with the UNISDR to host the conference in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the League of Arab States. CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers spoke to Dr Riadh Mouakar, Minister of Local Affairs and Environment, Tunisia about the importance of this conference and the systems Tunisia had put in place to manage disaster.