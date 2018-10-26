Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane looks back at 2 years in office

She was appointed into position this month back in 2016 to much consternation but she stood her ground and has been making waves doing her most talked about work. Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane came in the Public Protector office as a bit of an underdog and now she has political parties threatening court action as she fiercely does her work of holding public servant representative to account. Advocate Mkhwabane joins CNBC Africa while she has pile of work at her office from burning issue of VBS to many others.